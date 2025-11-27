Macron announced the introduction of voluntary military service in France for 18- and 19-year-olds

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
11:46 AM • 1566 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 4178 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 10409 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 20402 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 14971 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 35816 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36285 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 71980 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34549 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31847 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
89%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 17150 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 24304 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 11217 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11186 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 10517 views
Publications
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 2250 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 10536 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 20409 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 36231 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 71986 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 11198 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42218 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76155 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92211 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 91914 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Macron announced the introduction of voluntary military service in France for 18- and 19-year-olds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the introduction of voluntary military service for 18- and 19-year-olds due to the growing threat from Russia. The program will last 10 months, and by 2030, it is planned to recruit 10,000 new recruits.

Macron announced the introduction of voluntary military service in France for 18- and 19-year-olds

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the introduction of voluntary military service in France due to the growing threat from Russia and the risk of a new conflict in Europe. Volunteers aged 18 and 19 will begin service next year as part of a 10-month program, France 24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

Almost three decades after France abolished universal conscription, the head of state presented a new program during a visit to an infantry brigade stationed in southeastern France.

"The new national service will be created gradually, starting next summer," Macron said, speaking at the Varses military base in the French Alps.

Young volunteers will serve only in mainland France and overseas territories, not in French military operations abroad, Macron added.

By 2030, it is planned to recruit 10,000 new recruits.

Macron's statement came more than three and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Macron and other French officials warn of the risk that Moscow will not stop at Ukraine's borders.

"The day you send a signal of weakness to Russia, which for 10 years has made the strategic choice to become an imperial power again, that is, to advance where we are weak, it will continue to advance," the French president said on RTL radio on Tuesday.

He stated that France intends to spend 64 billion euros on defense per year in 2027, the last year of his second term. This is twice the 32 billion euros in annual spending when he became president in 2017.

France is not considering restoring universal conscription, which the country abolished in 1996.

The country's top general, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Fabien Mandon, caused outrage in the country last week by warning that France must be ready to "lose its children," adding that Russia is "preparing for a confrontation with our countries by 2030."

Accused of warmongering by the left, General Mandon expressed no regret for his comments last week, saying the goal was to "prepare and be ready" for a "rapid deterioration" of the situation.

Mandon argued on Saturday that the reaction to his comments "shows that this is something that perhaps has not been sufficiently perceived by our population."

But before Thursday's announcement, Macron and other officials went to great lengths to quell the outrage caused by the general's frank comments and fears that French youth would be sent to the front lines. On Tuesday, the country's president said he needed to dispel any notion that "we are going to send our youth to Ukraine."

Addition

Military service is seen as a way to replenish the army with recruits, as well as a way to provide a large reserve of potential reservists who can be called up in the event of a future war, the publication writes.

The French armed forces number about 200,000 active military personnel and 47,000 reservists. By 2030, their numbers are expected to increase to 210,000 and 100,000, respectively.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
France 24
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine