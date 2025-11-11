Lyman in Donetsk region completely without gas due to enemy strikes

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
01:20 PM • 876 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 5230 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7576 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12836 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 19262 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 22604 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 26532 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 63971 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75972 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 103675 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 15015 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 11433 views
Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11November 11, 04:30 AM • 8558 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 9968 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 7472 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 516 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 5230 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7576 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 75938 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 125691 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8164 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 50896 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 125799 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 130397 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 174302 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Facebook
Forbes

Lyman in Donetsk region completely without gas due to enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

The city of Lyman in the Donetsk region has been completely left without gas due to damage to the underwater gas pipeline as a result of Russian shelling. This happened after massive strikes on energy infrastructure, which led to the disconnection of 1164 subscribers.

Lyman in Donetsk region completely without gas due to enemy strikes

After massive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast completely lost its gas supply. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, writes UNN.

In the period from November 3 to November 9, 2025, 62 damages to gas networks caused by military actions were recorded in the Donetsk region. Damages were recorded in the frontline cities of Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka of the Kramatorsk district.

- the report says.

It is also reported that enemy shelling in Lyman caused damage to the system, due to which the entire city was left without gas supply, 1164 subscribers were disconnected.

The situation in Lyman remains difficult due to active hostilities. Currently, there is no gas supply in Lyman due to the destruction of the underwater gas pipeline by Russian troops. We are ready to start repairs right now, if there is a physical possibility for this.

- said Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Donetskoblgaz".

He noted that employees of the emergency dispatch service are among the first to go to the scene of events, immediately after shelling, as soon as the security situation allows, risking their own lives, so that residents can safely use gas even in the difficult conditions of the frontline territories.

Three regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo11.11.25, 13:00 • 3328 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kramatorsk