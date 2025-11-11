Lyman in Donetsk region completely without gas due to enemy strikes

After massive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast completely lost its gas supply. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, writes UNN.

In the period from November 3 to November 9, 2025, 62 damages to gas networks caused by military actions were recorded in the Donetsk region. Damages were recorded in the frontline cities of Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka of the Kramatorsk district. - the report says.

It is also reported that enemy shelling in Lyman caused damage to the system, due to which the entire city was left without gas supply, 1164 subscribers were disconnected.

The situation in Lyman remains difficult due to active hostilities. Currently, there is no gas supply in Lyman due to the destruction of the underwater gas pipeline by Russian troops. We are ready to start repairs right now, if there is a physical possibility for this. - said Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Donetskoblgaz".

He noted that employees of the emergency dispatch service are among the first to go to the scene of events, immediately after shelling, as soon as the security situation allows, risking their own lives, so that residents can safely use gas even in the difficult conditions of the frontline territories.

Three regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo