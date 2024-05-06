Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow this week for a business visit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is planning a two-day visit to Moscow, where he will attend the "victory parade" and participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Lukashenko's press service.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, May 8, Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow for the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council . This month marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty establishing the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and expanded format.

In his speech at the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko is expected to outline Belarus' position on the main issues on the agenda and speak about the prospects for further development of Eurasian integration.

Also on May 9, Lukashenko will attend a military parade on Red Square along with other invited leaders to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"

He will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will take place after the military parade.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN wrote that the leaders of eight countries will arrive at the "victory parade" in Moscow. These are, in particular, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Cuba and Kazakhstan.

Recall

In April, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that Minsk does not want to threaten other countries, but Belarus is preparing for war.