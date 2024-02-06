ukenru
Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22223 views

Belarus and Russia are seeking to unify the lists of "extremists" and banned websites.

Belarus and Russia are working to unify the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources". This was stated by the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitri Krutoy, according to the Belarusian media, UNN reports .

Details

According to the ambassador, this idea has been repeatedly discussed at the level of the interior ministers of Belarus and Russia.

Citizens are surprised when some of the resources recognized as extremist, say, in Russia, publish some messages in Ukraine, or vice versa - resources that are recognized as extremist in Ukraine publish messages in Russia. And these structures or people who, for example, fled to Russia, are not prosecuted in Russia or vice versa,

- he said.

For reference

Most independent media outlets are recognized as "extremist" in Belarus. The Interior Ministry also maintains a list of people involved in "extremist" activities. It already includes more than 3,700 people.

Recall

Russia's Supreme Court has recognized the "international LGBT public movement" as an extremist group, leading to a ban in the country. This follows other recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed by Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

