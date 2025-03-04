Lukashenko signed an agreement with Russia on security within the framework of the "Union State."
Kyiv • UNN
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus has ratified the security guarantees agreement with Russia. The countries commit to providing mutual military, economic, and other support by all permissible means.
The law ratifying the security guarantees agreement with the Russian Federation was signed by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Official Moscow and Minsk commit to support each other by all means and methods. This is reported by Belarusian and Russian state media, as conveyed by UNN.
The press service of the Belarusian president confirmed the ratification of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Belarus on security guarantees: Alexander Lukashenko signed the law under which Moscow and Minsk commit to support each other. It concerns "all agreed and permissible methods and means under international law." According to the aforementioned, the agreement establishes mutual obligations to take measures in the event of threats to security.
The fulfillment of obligations under the agreement involves collective resistance to unilateral restrictive measures of an economic and other nature, as well as the immediate provision of necessary military, military-technical, and other assistance.
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus tasked geologists with investigating the presence of rare earth metals in the country. He noted that geological exploration in the country is insufficiently developed, and the search for these metals has not yet been a priority.
Alexander Lukashenko stated that in a week he will meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.