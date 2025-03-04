Lukashenko instructed geologists to search for rare earth metals.
Kyiv • UNN
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has tasked specialists with investigating the presence of rare earth metals in the country. The dictator noted that geological exploration in the country is insufficiently developed.
This was reported by the state agency of Belarus Belta, as noted by UNN.
"The most relevant topic. They say that we have rare earth minerals in our tailings. We need to explore the rest: chemistry, oil, gas, and more. I have set the appropriate task before the relevant minister,"
He pointed out that geological exploration in the country is at a low level, and the search for rare earth metals is not on the radar.
"There are not many of them in the ground. Maybe we have no less than others... This is the future. We need to dig, we need to see what we have in our land,"
Recall
Russia is ready to offer cooperation to the USA regarding rare earth metals, particularly in occupied Donbas, stated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, Putin noted that "the resources of rare earth metals in Ukraine still require assessment."