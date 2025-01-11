Matusowski Academy of Culture and Arts in the temporarily occupied Luhansk will send its students to practice in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the information resource, the students will be practicing in rehabilitation centers for Svo terrorists.

There, they will work in local clubs and entertain the written-off "heroes" with cult events - CNS writes.

The CNS noted that such an industrial practice of cultural studies students is part of the Kremlin's policy of occupation of Ukraine.

First of all, to Russify young people and destroy their Ukrainian identity. And also to impose a sense of involvement in the "Russian world" and its exploits and at the same time to justify the crimes of terrorists - noted in the CNS.

It is noted that the Lugansk Academy of Culture and Arts is one of the institutions engaged in such activities.

Recall

The Russians have created a program called "trainee of the Ministry of Education" for graduates from the occupied territories. The purpose of the program is to overcome the staff shortage and involve Ukrainians in collaboration activities in the occupation administrations.