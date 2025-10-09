$41.400.09
Lost John Lennon interview found: musician feared being wiretapped by special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

A lost 1975 interview with John Lennon revealed his fears of being wiretapped by US special services. The musician also spoke about his daily life and doubts about a solo album.

Lost John Lennon interview found: musician feared being wiretapped by special services

An interview with John Lennon, lost many decades ago, has been found again. According to the recording, the former Beatles member suspected the then US authorities of wiretapping phone calls. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

A unearthed 1975 interview reveals John Lennon's, the founder and co-songwriter of The Beatles, concern about wiretapping by US special services.

The interview was conducted 50 years ago - at that time, the ex-Beatles member filed a lawsuit against the administration of the 37th US President Richard Nixon regarding illegal wiretapping and surveillance. Lennon took these actions as part of his fight against deportation, the publication reminds.

I know the difference between a normal phone when I pick it up and when every time I pick it up there's a lot of noise. .. [The administration] was coming at me one way or another; I mean, they were persecuting me." And I'd open the door and there'd be guys standing across the street. I'd get in the car and they'd follow me in the car, not hiding.

- Lennon shared his thoughts.

Notable fact: the conversation itself, in which Lennon talks about his fears, was recorded by young London DJ Nicky Horne, later lost and only accidentally found half a century later.

Four biopics about the Beatles announced for 2028: the star cast has been revealed01.04.25, 09:11 • 185423 views

The original recording of the conversation also shows what the everyday life of the musical legend looked like.

It's mostly bedroom, studio, TV, evening walk, at home

- Lennon described.

Horne admits he was nervous before the interview. But Lennon calmed him down and even baked him chocolate chip cookies.

The conversation also touched upon the solo studio album Walls and Bridges, which went gold in the US and was written and recorded during his 18-month separation from Yoko Ono.

Lennon confessed that he initially "couldn't listen" to the studio recordings and thought "just throw it away." Then he played them for friends, "and they said, 'Hey, it's all right.'"

Recall

Disney+ has released a documentary about The Beatles' first visit to the US in 1964. The film features restored archival footage and reveals unique details of their triumphant tour.

Ihor Telezhnikov

