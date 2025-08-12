Losses of Russian invaders are three times higher than those of the Defense Forces - Zelenskyy

Overall, Russians suffer three times more losses at the front than the Defense Forces. In particular, yesterday Russians lost about a thousand servicemen killed and wounded, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Personnel 1 to 3 in favor of the enemy in terms of numbers. Regarding losses. I will give an example of yesterday, in general it is approximately like this: the "Russians" have a thousand losses per day, which is 500 killed and 500 wounded. I am not saying now that there are 10 prisoners, etc. To be more precise - 968 losses in Russia, 531 killed and 428 wounded, 9 captured. We - 340 losses per day: 18 "killed" and 243 "wounded", 79 missing - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state added that overall, Russian losses are three times higher. He also added that Ukraine surpasses Russians in the number of drones and, thanks to European partners, can increase this advantage fourfold.

Approximately today, artillery is 1 to 2.4 in favor of the enemy. FPV drones - 1 to 1.4 in our favor. There is not enough money for drones, so for now it is 1 to 1.4, although we believe we can easily maintain 1 to 2.5 in our favor, even 1 to 4 could be in our favor, but we are looking for funding from European partners - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported on steps to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allocated additional forces and planned measures to block the enemy.