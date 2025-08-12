$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 25616 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 25522 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 46653 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 30469 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 35213 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 90252 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 87321 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 86186 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 40313 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Losses of Russian invaders are three times higher than those of the Defense Forces - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

President Zelenskyy reported that Russians are suffering three times more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing an example of 968 Russian losses per day against 340 Ukrainian ones. Ukraine also has an advantage in FPV drones of 1 to 1.4, which it plans to increase thanks to partner funding.

Losses of Russian invaders are three times higher than those of the Defense Forces - Zelenskyy

Overall, Russians suffer three times more losses at the front than the Defense Forces. In particular, yesterday Russians lost about a thousand servicemen killed and wounded, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Personnel 1 to 3 in favor of the enemy in terms of numbers. Regarding losses. I will give an example of yesterday, in general it is approximately like this: the "Russians" have a thousand losses per day, which is 500 killed and 500 wounded. I am not saying now that there are 10 prisoners, etc. To be more precise - 968 losses in Russia, 531 killed and 428 wounded, 9 captured. We - 340 losses per day: 18 "killed" and 243 "wounded", 79 missing 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state added that overall, Russian losses are three times higher. He also added that Ukraine surpasses Russians in the number of drones and, thanks to European partners, can increase this advantage fourfold.

Approximately today, artillery is 1 to 2.4 in favor of the enemy. FPV drones - 1 to 1.4 in our favor. There is not enough money for drones, so for now it is 1 to 1.4, although we believe we can easily maintain 1 to 2.5 in our favor, even 1 to 4 could be in our favor, but we are looking for funding from European partners 

- Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported on steps to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allocated additional forces and planned measures to block the enemy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine