Long-term partnerships between business and twin cities will open the way for international investment - MP
Kyiv • UNN
MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn proposes measures to facilitate business access to international funds. Brovary, as an example of a successful partnership, has attracted over UAH 466 million in investments and received assistance from sister cities.
Local authorities can take a number of measures to facilitate business access to international funds, both donor and investment. One of the ways could be to establish a long-term partnership. This opinion was expressed by MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn in an exclusive commentary to UNN.
In Ukraine, only government officials are often involved in cooperation with sister cities or international donors. If we involve business, it will establish direct relations with partners in other countries, which will significantly improve access to resources in them
In addition, according to the MP, foreign partners, especially Western ones, are used to understanding the terms and processes they are dealing with. Therefore, those who have more transparent procedures are more likely to receive support. Yurchyshyn emphasized that the procedure for allocating land for business activities, making permitting and management decisions should be more transparent and understandable.
The MP also believes that it is necessary to create local agencies that would advise local businesses on access to foreign resources. He added that this is easier to do in large cities, but there is also experience in small towns where relevant units have been created within the structures of city executive committees and they compete for resources with regional centers. "For small towns, i.e. businesses in them, it is worth cooperating or working through appropriate associations," Yurchyshyn advised.
One example of a successful international partnership is the capital's largest satellite city, Brovary. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, during the martial law period, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs as part of 76 investment projects. He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently, there are more than 18,000 of them.
In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.
In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the district of Lan Dill, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.