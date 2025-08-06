New long-range operations by Ukrainian defenders approved - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy reported on successful long-range operations by the SBU, which destroyed Russian air defense systems. The head of state also noted that the enemy is feeling the consequences of the actions of Ukraine's defenders, and new operations have already been approved.
Special operations against objects of the Russian military machine significantly help the Ukrainian defense in countering Russian aggression. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official page, referring to the report of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, UNN reports.
Details
Grateful for the accuracy. The enemy feels the consequences of our actions.
He reported on the report of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.
According to the President of Ukraine's statement, the enemy feels the consequences of the actions, but details regarding the operations are not disclosed. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the results of the SBU in destroying Russian air defense systems deserve special attention for the first half of the year.
Approved some operations
Recall
While the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to press, remains a "hellish drone landscape," Ukrainian special services are preparing coordinated actions against enemy military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Web" operation, other complex strikes are possible.