New long-range operations by Ukrainian defenders approved - Zelenskyy

Special operations against objects of the Russian military machine significantly help the Ukrainian defense in countering Russian aggression. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official page, referring to the report of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, UNN reports.

Details

Grateful for the accuracy. The enemy feels the consequences of our actions. - noted President Zelenskyy.

He reported on the report of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

According to the President of Ukraine's statement, the enemy feels the consequences of the actions, but details regarding the operations are not disclosed. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the results of the SBU in destroying Russian air defense systems deserve special attention for the first half of the year.

Approved some operations - added President Zelenskyy.

Recall

While the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to press, remains a "hellish drone landscape," Ukrainian special services are preparing coordinated actions against enemy military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Web" operation, other complex strikes are possible.