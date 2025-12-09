Long before Putin, there was an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would not be a NATO member existed long before Vladimir Putin became president of the Russian Federation. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Long before Putin, there was an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO. This was long before Putin, to be fair. And now they started pushing, you know, when Zelenskyy first met Putin, he said: "I want two things. I want to get Crimea back, and we're going to become a NATO member." He didn't say it very politely. - Trump said.

US President Donald Trump stated that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size will prevail.