Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 13434 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 33570 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 23791 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28119 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 38660 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33133 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34797 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32554 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34475 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Long before Putin, there was an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 634 views

Donald Trump stated that the understanding of Ukraine's non-accession to NATO existed long before Putin's presidency. He also noted that Zelenskyy demanded the return of Crimea and NATO membership during his first meeting with Putin.

Long before Putin, there was an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would not be a NATO member existed long before Vladimir Putin became president of the Russian Federation. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Long before Putin, there was an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO. This was long before Putin, to be fair. And now they started pushing, you know, when Zelenskyy first met Putin, he said: "I want two things. I want to get Crimea back, and we're going to become a NATO member." He didn't say it very politely.

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size will prevail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine