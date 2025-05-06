London prepares for possible war with Russia and updates country's defense plan - The Telegraph

Great Britain is preparing for a possible war with Russia and is updating a secret plan of action in case of an attack, due to growing concerns about its readiness for a large-scale war.

According to reports, British officials have been tasked with updating 20-year-old emergency plans that would put the country on a war footing following threats of attack from the Kremlin. The secret dossier will detail how the government will respond to a declaration of war, including bunkers to protect the Cabinet and the Royal Family, public broadcasting and resource stockpiling.

In particular, ministers fear that Great Britain will not only be inferior to Russia and its allies in armaments on the battlefield, but will also be unprepared and poorly defended inside the country. Kremlin officials have repeatedly threatened Great Britain with a direct attack because of its support for Ukraine, which may soon entail the deployment of British troops on the country's territory.

According to the media, experts warn that the country is vulnerable to attack on its most important national infrastructure, including gas terminals, underwater cables, nuclear power plants and transport hubs.

As reported, the update to the secret "internal defense plan" will outline a strategy for the first days after an attack on the mainland of Great Britain by a hostile foreign state. It will include scenarios in which Great Britain is attacked by conventional missiles, nuclear warheads or cyber operations, which posed a limited threat at the time of the plan's last major update before 2005.

War strategies for rail and road networks, ships, the postal system and telephone lines are expected to be considered. The Telegraph reports that it is unlikely that the document will be made public for decades, if at all.

The Cabinet of Ministers has already simulated a scenario in which a hostile state simultaneously launches missiles and carries out cyberattacks on national infrastructure. A risk assessment published in January found that a successful attack was "likely to result in the death of civilians and emergency workers," cause serious economic damage and disrupt essential services.

Defense officials have also called on Great Britain to develop its own version of Israel's "Iron Dome" to protect the country from missile attacks. British officials are particularly concerned about gas terminals and the country's five operating nuclear power plants.

In particular, according to Whitehall's assessment, they could lead to the release of radioactive materials throughout the country and cause "significant and lasting long-term consequences for security, health, the environment and the economy." The government has also modeled the likelihood and consequences of a nuclear missile attack on Great Britain, but the official findings remain classified.

Also, the new emergency plan will for the first time address cyber warfare, which intelligence chiefs now call one of the most dangerous threats facing Great Britain.

Hackers sponsored by the state have the right to disable transport networks, cause power outages and temporarily close government departments.

The plan is modeled on the "War Book" — a secret Cold War dossier with instructions on how the government should respond to a nuclear attack.

The "War Book" contained plans for the evacuation of the Prime Minister and key members of the Cabinet, who were to be moved to a bunker in the Cotswolds in the event of the bombing of London. According to the same plan, Britain will be divided into 12 zones, each of which will be managed by cabinet ministers, senior military officers, chief constables and judges with special powers.

In some scenarios, food and building materials will be stocked and distributed by cards.