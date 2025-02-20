ukenru
Lithuanian President: no signs of US troop withdrawal from the Baltic states

Lithuanian President: no signs of US troop withdrawal from the Baltic states

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17991 views

Gitanas Nausėda stated that there were no signs of a withdrawal of US troops from the Baltic States. He emphasized the importance of maintaining transatlantic cooperation and strengthening NATO.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda claims that there are no signs that the United States is preparing to withdraw its soldiers from the Baltic states, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

(...) However, I believe that our partners are well aware that NATO's eastern flank and its security is probably the most important element of the alliance's security as a whole, because it is here that the risks associated with the actions of aggressors are concentrated

- Nauseda emphasized at a press conference on February 19.

According to him, the stability of transatlantic ties is of existential importance for Lithuania's national security. Therefore, Nausėda emphasized, it is important to take all measures to strengthen NATO in the future.

"We are currently discussing the model of cooperation between the EU and the US within NATO. During the meeting (February 19 - ed.), I noted and appealed to our colleagues that we must preserve transatlantic cooperation under any circumstances. NATO is our main mechanism of collective defense. We will do our best to ensure that after the Hague Summit we can say that NATO has not only not weakened, but has become stronger," Nausėda emphasized.

Addendum

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pitt Hagesse warned NATO allies in Europe not to assume that the presence of U.S. troops on the continent is "eternal" and urged them to increase defense spending.

According to the European Command of the US Armed Forces (EUCOM), there are currently about 78,000 US soldiers in Europe, of which about 37,000 are in Germany.

Recall

The United States called on European countries to provide detailed proposals for weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures that they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

