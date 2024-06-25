Lithuanian drone manufacturer presents drone tested in Ukraine

Lithuanian drone manufacturer Granta Autonomy presented Hornet XR reconnaissance UAVs at the Paris arms exhibition, which were personally tested by the company's employees at the front in Ukraine. This was reported by blogger Igal Levin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that last year, representatives of Granta Autonomy spent a lot of time in Ukraine testing and improving the data transmission channels of their drones. Thanks to this, the developers managed to create a system that is completely resistant to interference.

The director of the company emphasized that his specialists launched the drone directly over Russian troops and did not notice the effect of electronic warfare on the device.

The Hornet XR drone was created based on feedback from previous systems, is silent and almost invisible in the air. Its wingspan is 1.6 meters, its length is 0.84 meters, and it weighs 2.9 kilograms. The drone has a transmission range of at least 30 kilometers.

