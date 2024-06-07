Ukraine has started forming a state order for scientific developments in key areas, medium navigation for UAVs

For the first time, the state has formed an order for scientific developments. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Previously, scientists themselves chose which developments to work on. They relied on their own experience and interests. The state order for scientific developments was purely a formality. That's changed this year - he wrote.

According to him, the Ministry of digital transformation has formed 25 technical tasks and topics for development. The list includes UAV navigation systems, AI object recognition, hydrogen fuel technology, and others.

Drones from secondary means, as it was believed at the beginning of the invasion, should become a priority: Association of UAV Schools talks about pilot training

It invites scientists to apply for the competition of scientific and technical developments until July 7. Research institutes, universities, laboratories, research centers, innovation parks and hubs of any form of ownership can join.

And now researchers have a larger development budget, curators from customers, and can attract co-financing from businesses. The contest procedure is fully digitalized and transparent. The country needs more scientists and research teams to work for security, the economy, and society. So that scientific developments have a specific purpose and benefit he added.

Recall

In Ukraine , a program of training in recruitment centers for training future pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles is being launched. More than 6,600 applications and 1,500 vacancies have already been processed.

Government resumes annual grants for young scientists and doctors of science