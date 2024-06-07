ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine has started forming a state order for scientific developments in key areas, medium navigation for UAVs

For the first time in Ukraine, a state order for scientific developments has been formed: the Ministry of digital transformation has identified 25 technical tasks and topics for researchers ' work, including navigation systems for UAVs, object recognition using AI and hydrogen fuel technology.

For the first time, the state has formed an order for scientific developments. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Previously, scientists themselves chose which developments to work on. They relied on their own experience and interests. The state order for scientific developments was purely a formality. That's changed this year

- he wrote.

According to him, the Ministry of digital transformation has formed 25 technical tasks and topics for development. The list includes UAV navigation systems, AI object recognition, hydrogen fuel technology, and others.

It invites scientists to apply for the competition of scientific and technical developments until July 7. Research institutes, universities, laboratories, research centers, innovation parks and hubs of any form of ownership can join.

And now researchers have a larger development budget, curators from customers, and can attract co-financing from businesses. The contest procedure is fully digitalized and transparent. The country needs more scientists and research teams to work for security, the economy, and society. So that scientific developments have a specific purpose and benefit

he added.

Recall

In Ukraine , a program of training in recruitment centers for training future pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles is being launched. More than 6,600 applications and 1,500 vacancies have already been processed.

Anastasia Ryabokon

