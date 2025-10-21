Lithuanian Defense Minister announced her resignation due to loss of Prime Minister's trust

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 600 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6060 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13733 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16485 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16694 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17450 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16145 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15008 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23387 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38633 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95777 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 3004 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24397 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22838 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79132 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73757 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Lithuanian Defense Minister announced her resignation due to loss of Prime Minister's trust

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė announced her resignation after Prime Minister Inga Rugienienė publicly expressed doubts about her leadership. Šakalienė stated that it is impossible to work in an environment of distrust.

Lithuanian Defense Minister announced her resignation due to loss of Prime Minister's trust

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalėnė announced her intention to resign after Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė publicly expressed doubts about her leadership. According to Šakalėnė, it is impossible to work in an environment of distrust, and she will discuss the final decision on her resignation with the president, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

Details

On Tuesday, October 21, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalėnė announced that she had decided to resign, stating that she could not continue her work after Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė publicly expressed a lack of confidence in her leadership.

I have a draft resignation letter, and I will discuss it with the president today. At this time, I see no reason to change my decision. This is politics – trust from the prime minister and the party leader – that essentially determines whether you can be delegated certain work. I see no possibility of working in an environment where there is no trust 

— Šakalė said to reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday.

On Monday, Šakalėnė met with Prime Minister Ruginienė.

The Prime Minister made it clear that her trust in me had wavered. I don't quite understand how one can work in such an atmosphere 

— Šakalėnė told reporters after the meeting, adding that she would consult with her team before making a decision on her resignation.

I work as part of a team – people who left other positions to join the ministry out of patriotism deserve to be part of the final decision 

— she said.

Addition

Last week, Ruginienė demanded an explanation from Šakalėnė regarding an informal briefing by the Ministry of Defense for social media opinion leaders on the 2026 defense budget, as well as her alleged ties to representatives of the defense industry.

On Monday, Ruginienė announced that the Ministry of Defense would lose responsibility for overseeing the defense industry. This portfolio will now be handled by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, which Šakalėnė called a "surprise."

Although Šakalė said she knew nothing about the informal meeting, both the prime minister and the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Mindaugas Sinkevičius, stated that they no longer trusted her.

The dispute arose after an informal briefing led to online claims that the government was not fulfilling its promise to allocate 5% of GDP to defense. However, the latest draft state budget for next year allocates 5.38% of GDP, or 4.79 billion euros, to defense spending.

Šakalė stated that she maintains a "firm position" on ensuring sufficient defense funding in negotiations with both the government and public organizations.

I see no reason to persecute or punish people who organized one informal meeting or another 

— she said.

She also reported that previous government plans in October projected 4.87% of GDP for the defense budget, while figures discussed in the summer were below 4%.

The only reason I am still in this position is my determination to ensure the strongest possible defense for our country 

— Šakalėnė said, adding that she had been hearing doubts about herself from party leaders for several months.

No one can say exactly what I did wrong or where my competence failed the ministry. I only have two things – my reputation and my competence. And if both are questioned, I will have nothing else left 

— she summarized.

Lithuanian Armed Forces receive first Black Hawk helicopters from the USA20.10.25, 00:09 • 11634 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Social network
Bloggers
Lithuania