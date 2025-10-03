$41.280.05
Lithuanian Culture Minister resigns after failing to state whose Crimea is

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Lithuanian Culture Minister Ignas Adomavičius resigned after failing to clearly answer journalists' questions about the ownership of Crimea. Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė urged him to step down, emphasizing that such a position is incompatible with the post of a government member.

Lithuanian Culture Minister resigns after failing to state whose Crimea is

In Lithuania, Minister of Culture Ignotas Adomavičius announced his resignation after failing to clearly answer journalists' questions about the ownership of Crimea. The decision was made amid pressure from Prime Minister Ingrida Ruginiene, who called on him to resign voluntarily. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details 

During a press conference in the Seimas, Adomavičius stated that he was leaving his post not because of his own mistakes, but allegedly due to external pressure and a threat to his family's safety. He thanked his colleagues and the community for their support, but his speech was inconsistent and drew additional criticism. The politician emphasized that he "is not leaving culture" and will continue to work in this field outside the government.

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha19.09.25, 15:15 • 3708 views

The scandal erupted after an interview with the lrytas.lt portal, when the minister could not answer who Crimea belongs to and called this question provocative. He later tried to clarify his position, but still did not explain what Ukraine's victory means to him.

According to Prime Minister Ruginiene, such an incident is incompatible with the position of a government member. She emphasized that the minister should unequivocally recognize Crimea as part of Ukraine, otherwise it harms Lithuania's reputation as an ally of Kyiv.

Thus, Ignotas Adomavičius became the first minister in the new government to leave his post after a political scandal.

Lithuania extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 202725.09.25, 00:08 • 2600 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Lithuania
Crimea
Ukraine