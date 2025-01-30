Lithuanian border guards discover smugglers' tunnel on the border with Belarus

Border guards of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) have discovered a 25-meter underground tunnel on the border with Belarus, which may have been used for smuggling. This was reported to LRT by a representative of the border guards, Gedrius Mishutis, UNN reports.

Details

Mishutis confirmed that the tunnel was discovered near the village of Pashaltsis, but refrained from providing further details.

Since a pre-trial investigation has been opened, we are coordinating all the details with the prosecutor's office. We will publish a report with all the details in the near future, - He said.

After the physical barrier was erected on Lithuania's border with Belarus, it became much more difficult for smugglers to carry out their illegal activities. However, they are finding new ways to smuggle, for example, using balloons.

According to Rustamas Liubaievas, head of VSAT, the overall use of balloons is decreasing, and 20,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes have been intercepted since the beginning of this year.

