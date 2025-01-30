ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87747 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105998 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109064 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lithuanian border guards discover smugglers' tunnel on the border with Belarus

Lithuanian border guards discover smugglers' tunnel on the border with Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28395 views

Lithuanian border guards discovered an underground tunnel on the border with Belarus that was being used for smuggling. With the physical barrier in place, smugglers are looking for new ways, including balloons.

Border guards of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) have discovered a 25-meter underground tunnel on the border with Belarus, which may have been used for smuggling. This was reported to LRT by a representative of the border guards, Gedrius Mishutis, UNN reports.

Details

Mishutis confirmed that the tunnel was discovered near the village of Pashaltsis, but refrained from providing further details.

Since a pre-trial investigation has been opened, we are coordinating all the details with the prosecutor's office. We will publish a report with all the details in the near future,

- He said.
Image

After the physical barrier was erected on Lithuania's border with Belarus, it became much more difficult for smugglers to carry out their illegal activities. However, they are finding new ways to smuggle, for example, using balloons.

According to Rustamas Liubaievas, head of VSAT, the overall use of balloons is decreasing, and 20,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes have been intercepted since the beginning of this year.

Military trenches appeared near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border: satellite photos published17.01.25, 19:13 • 34058 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
lithuaniaLithuania

Contact us about advertising