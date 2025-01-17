Military trenches appeared near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border: satellite photos published

Military trenches for equipment and infantry have appeared in the Hrodna region of Belarus near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

In the Hrodna region of Belarus, trenches for infantry and equipment have appeared on the edge of the Gozky military training ground. They are located just 6 kilometers from the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. These fortifications may be part of the “resistance node” that the Defense Ministry promised to build a year ago - the publication writes.

It is noted that on the eastern side of the road leading to the Pryvalka border crossing, at the end of November 2024, the military dug a huge trench 340 meters long and 5 to 7 meters wide. This size is enough for a tank to pass freely through the trench. According to the land cadastre, the land on which the trench was dug does not belong to the territory of the training ground.

On January 14, 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that the next training will be held at the Gozki training ground. The purpose of the training is to “improve the professional and service training of officers, identify priority areas of activity for the command staff of battalions and divisions to improve the effectiveness of combat training in modern conditions.

In Belarus, in the Gomel district near the border with Ukraine, from January 8 to January 31 , exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts will be held.