In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 36446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 138727 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 307945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198684 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 235470 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252572 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158700 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372357 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 27823 views

Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's page on the social network X.

Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia is another indication that there is no fear of our reaction, no desire for diplomacy, and no intention to stop the escalation. 

 - Landsbergis wrote in X.

He called for faster delivery of missiles to Ukraine.

This should be the final nail in the coffin of appeasement, if the lessons of World War II are not enough. An obvious response would be to sanction the export of all drone and missile components to Iran, as well as the rapid delivery of the missiles requested by Ukraine. 

- Landsbergis said.

AddendumAddendum

Iran has supplied Russia with about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuania
Ukraine
Iran
