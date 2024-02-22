Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's page on the social network X.

Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia is another indication that there is no fear of our reaction, no desire for diplomacy, and no intention to stop the escalation. - Landsbergis wrote in X.

He called for faster delivery of missiles to Ukraine.

This should be the final nail in the coffin of appeasement, if the lessons of World War II are not enough. An obvious response would be to sanction the export of all drone and missile components to Iran, as well as the rapid delivery of the missiles requested by Ukraine. - Landsbergis said.

Iran has supplied Russia with about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.