List of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine with 4 new elements

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has added 4 new items to the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine. This was reported on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the following elements were added:

Traditions of cooking and eating Zozuli porridge in Vinnytsia region;

The tradition of making zatyrka in the village of Kryva Luka in Donetsk Oblast;

The coffee tradition of the Crimean Tatars;

Agyr ava ve Kaitarma is a traditional dance of the Crimean Tatars.

It is noted that from now on, communities must take measures to take into account the recommendations and proposals of the Expert Council on Intangible Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine to ensure the protection of elements of intangible cultural heritage.

