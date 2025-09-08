Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SES

Lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill in the Kyiv region, causing a fire covering an area of 700 sq.m. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Viktoria Ruban, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service department in the Kyiv region.

Details

As Ruban stated, a lightning strike caused a fire at the sawmill in Khotyanivka, covering an area of 700 sq.m.

The fire has already been extinguished. There are no casualties - added Ruban.

Addition

Telegram channels reported that lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill, causing a large fire.

Recall

The AN-32P aircraft of the Ukrainian company XENA continues to help Montenegro fight forest fires. Ukrainians have once again proven themselves to be reliable partners, ready to come to the rescue at any time.