Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill in the Kyiv region, causing a fire covering an area of 700 sq.m. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Viktoria Ruban, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service department in the Kyiv region.
Details
As Ruban stated, a lightning strike caused a fire at the sawmill in Khotyanivka, covering an area of 700 sq.m.
The fire has already been extinguished. There are no casualties
Addition
Telegram channels reported that lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill, causing a large fire.
Recall
