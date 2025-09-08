$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
04:59 PM • 954 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 8038 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 12438 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 34320 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 26163 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 22660 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24399 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25684 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26354 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29502 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Tags
Authors
Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In the Kyiv region, lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill, causing a fire covering an area of 700 sq.m. The fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties.

Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SES

Lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill in the Kyiv region, causing a fire covering an area of 700 sq.m. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Viktoria Ruban, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service department in the Kyiv region.

Details

As Ruban stated, a lightning strike caused a fire at the sawmill in Khotyanivka, covering an area of 700 sq.m.

The fire has already been extinguished. There are no casualties 

- added Ruban.

Addition

Telegram channels reported that lightning struck the Khotyanivka sawmill, causing a large fire.

Recall

The AN-32P aircraft of the Ukrainian company XENA continues to help Montenegro fight forest fires. Ukrainians have once again proven themselves to be reliable partners, ready to come to the rescue at any time.

