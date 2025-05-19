Lightning killed three people in Cambodia: authorities are silent about the tragedy - EuroNews

Three people died in a lightning strike at the Cambodian temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The tragedy occurred on Friday, May 16, when a group of tourists tried to take shelter from the weather near the main temple. This was reported by UNN referring to EuroNews.

Details

Several other people were injured in the strike. The dead were Cambodian citizens. One official confirmed this information on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

According to the publication, a video shared on social media shows ambulances arriving at the scene and eyewitnesses and rescuers helping the victims. Other footage shows people being examined in a local hospital.

The day after the incident, Cambodian Tourism Minister Houth Haq called on users to delete posts about the tragedy. He stated that the spread of "negative information" could harm the tourism sector, the publication says.

The Cambodian Red Cross reported that it had provided humanitarian assistance to the families of two of the dead — a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. The organization did not provide any clarifications or further comments.

Officials, including a temple representative and regional medics, did not comment on the situation, according to the publication.

Add

Angkor Wat attracts about 2.5 million tourists every year and is considered an archaeological gem of Southeast Asia. The 400-square-kilometer complex preserves the ruins of the capitals of the Khmer Empire of the 9th–15th centuries.

Cambodia is actively investing in the development of the region: an airport worth $1.1 billion, financed by China, was recently opened nearby. At the same time, the authorities' decision to relocate about 10,000 local families from the temple complex area has drawn criticism from human rights activists and concern from UNESCO. Despite the authorities' statements about "voluntary relocation," Amnesty International has expressed doubts about the genuine consent of residents.

Cambodia is awaiting financial support from China amid pressure from US customs policy