Lightning killed three people in Cambodia: authorities are silent about the tragedy - EuroNews

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20397 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26648 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109265 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40948 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41687 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34522 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25232 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62812 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34869 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73875 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20397 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109266 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62812 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238120 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450558 views
Lightning killed three people in Cambodia: authorities are silent about the tragedy - EuroNews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

The tragedy occurred on May 16, when a group of tourists were seeking shelter from the storm. Among the dead are citizens of Cambodia, and several other people were injured.

Lightning killed three people in Cambodia: authorities are silent about the tragedy - EuroNews

Three people died in a lightning strike at the Cambodian temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The tragedy occurred on Friday, May 16, when a group of tourists tried to take shelter from the weather near the main temple. This was reported by UNN referring to EuroNews.

Details

Several other people were injured in the strike. The dead were Cambodian citizens. One official confirmed this information on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

According to the publication, a video shared on social media shows ambulances arriving at the scene and eyewitnesses and rescuers helping the victims. Other footage shows people being examined in a local hospital.

The day after the incident, Cambodian Tourism Minister Houth Haq called on users to delete posts about the tragedy. He stated that the spread of "negative information" could harm the tourism sector, the publication says.

The Cambodian Red Cross reported that it had provided humanitarian assistance to the families of two of the dead — a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. The organization did not provide any clarifications or further comments.

Officials, including a temple representative and regional medics, did not comment on the situation, according to the publication.

Add

Angkor Wat attracts about 2.5 million tourists every year and is considered an archaeological gem of Southeast Asia. The 400-square-kilometer complex preserves the ruins of the capitals of the Khmer Empire of the 9th–15th centuries.

Cambodia is actively investing in the development of the region: an airport worth $1.1 billion, financed by China, was recently opened nearby. At the same time, the authorities' decision to relocate about 10,000 local families from the temple complex area has drawn criticism from human rights activists and concern from UNESCO. Despite the authorities' statements about "voluntary relocation," Amnesty International has expressed doubts about the genuine consent of residents.

Cambodia is awaiting financial support from China amid pressure from US customs policy

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Cambodia
China
