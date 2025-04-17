Cambodia is awaiting financial support from China amid pressure from US customs policy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15711 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61354 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163252 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83959 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113624 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89527 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141342 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123500 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42995 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163252 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154587 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141342 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Cambodia is awaiting financial support from China amid pressure from US customs policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Cambodia is counting on increased economic cooperation with China, especially in infrastructure projects, during Xi Jinping's visit. The country seeks to attract funding for the Funan-Techo Canal.

Cambodia is awaiting financial support from China amid pressure from US customs policy

Cambodia expects new financial support from China amid Xi Jinping's visit. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Phnom Penh is actively preparing for a new wave of economic cooperation with China, especially in the infrastructure sector, against the background of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrives in Cambodia on Thursday. This is the final stage of his diplomatic tour of Southeast Asian countries.

Cambodia, which has previously faced trade restrictions from the United States in the form of record duties, is increasingly linking its economic future with Beijing. China has already invested billions of dollars in local roads, airports and other projects, becoming the country's main lender. This time, the focus is on potential funding for the large-scale Funan-Techo Canal, which should connect the Mekong River with the Gulf of Siam.

According to Meas Soksensan, a spokesman for the Cambodian Ministry of Finance, Phnom Penh expects increased cooperation in the field of infrastructure. Although Xi Jinping did not mention new projects in an article for local media, he stressed the importance of combating unilateral economic practices and expressed support for development.

The canal project, which is estimated at $1.7 billion, which is almost 4% of Cambodia's GDP, should facilitate access to world markets, reduce dependence on Vietnamese ports and protect the delicate Mekong Delta. At the same time, specific commitments from the Chinese side have not yet been confirmed: according to various sources, China's participation in financing has varied from full coverage of costs to less than half of the amount.

Xi Jinping's visit was a logical continuation of his visits to Vietnam and Malaysia, countries that have also faced pressure from the United States in the form of tariffs and have their own concerns about China's influence in the region.

Let us remind you

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Vietnam to join China in "jointly resisting bullying." This statement was made during the Chinese leader's visit to Hanoi, as part of his visits to Southeast Asian countries.

China urges Vietnam to resist US pressure during Xi Jinping's visit14.04.25, 20:29 • 10537 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Vietnam
Malaysia
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86