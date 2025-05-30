Liechtenstein tightens control over trusts linked to Russia - Reuters

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 3020 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10543 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9414 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25218 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36759 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24980 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150210 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Publications

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2858 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9414 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 25218 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36759 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150210 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15606 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15938 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115875 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108452 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121058 views
Actual

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

Financial Times

TikTok

Liechtenstein tightens control over trusts linked to Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Liechtenstein has begun auditing hundreds of trust funds linked to Russians due to pressure from the United States. Managers are relinquishing control due to the threat of sanctions, leading to the freezing of assets.

Liechtenstein tightens control over trusts linked to Russia - Reuters

Liechtenstein is considering tightening control over numerous trusts linked to Russia amid pressure from Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Liechtenstein, one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world, has begun auditing hundreds of trust funds linked to Russian citizens and whose managers refuse to manage them due to pressure from the United States.

This situation has put the country in its biggest crisis since 2008, when a leak of customer data from LGT Bank revealed the possibility of tax evasion by customers from abroad.

This has forced many fund managers to resign for fear of sanctions. In turn, this led to a disruption in the management of funds and the freezing of assets.

Let us remind you

According to the BBC, Russians are earning billions from oil exports to the West, which allows them to finance the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$63.31
Bitcoin
$105,884.00
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.10
Золото
$3,318.59
Ethereum
$2,623.28