Letters of thanks were written to Putin: a cell of former communists in Cherkasy, which coordinated with Symonenko, has been exposed
Kyiv • UNN
In Cherkasy, the SBU uncovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The criminals wrote letters to Putin calling for the restoration of the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.
The Security Service prevented new attempts by Russian special services to destabilize the socio-political situation in the central regions of Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures in Cherkasy, a group of former communists led by ex-MP-communist Petro Symonenko was neutralized. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.
Details
As the investigation established, the subversive activities of the hostile cell were remotely coordinated by ex-MP-communist Petro Symonenko, who fled to the Russian Federation at the beginning of the full-scale war accompanied by Russian special forces.
On behalf of the aggressor country, he formed an underground group that included: a former MP-communist, the ex-head of the city party organization, its secretary, and an ideological functionary.
According to the materials of the case, the defendants publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the Rashists, in particular, the missile strike on Okhmatdyt and the mass killings in Bucha
It has been documented how the accomplices of the aggressor spread hostile narratives in conversations among local residents, as well as spoke in support of the occupiers.
It was also established that on behalf of the hostile cell, the perpetrators prepared letters to Putin, praising the head of the Kremlin and calling for the restoration of the former USSR.
To hold meetings, the defendants secretly used the former office premises of the banned Communist Party.
During searches at the locations and in the homes of the defendants in Cherkasy and Kyiv, prohibited symbols were found, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of crimes.
Currently, the SBU investigators have informed all 4 perpetrators of suspicion under parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed by an organized group).
The perpetrators face up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Supplement
In the spring of 2023, the Security Service conducted a large-scale special operation, as a result of which it uncovered underground cells of the "Bolshevik Communist Party" in seven more regions of Ukraine.
