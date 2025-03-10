Letters of thanks were written to Putin: a cell of former communists in Cherkasy, which coordinated with Symonenko, has been exposed

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109601 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170412 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107327 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173824 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145064 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196170 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124916 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108172 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
Letters of thanks were written to Putin: a cell of former communists in Cherkasy, which coordinated with Symonenko, has been exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 19633 views

In Cherkasy, the SBU uncovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The criminals wrote letters to Putin calling for the restoration of the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.

Letters of thanks were written to Putin: a cell of former communists in Cherkasy, which coordinated with Symonenko, has been exposed

The Security Service prevented new attempts by Russian special services to destabilize the socio-political situation in the central regions of Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures in Cherkasy, a group of former communists led by ex-MP-communist Petro Symonenko was neutralized. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the subversive activities of the hostile cell were remotely coordinated by ex-MP-communist Petro Symonenko, who fled to the Russian Federation at the beginning of the full-scale war accompanied by Russian special forces.

On behalf of the aggressor country, he formed an underground group that included: a former MP-communist, the ex-head of the city party organization, its secretary, and an ideological functionary.

According to the materials of the case, the defendants publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the Rashists, in particular, the missile strike on Okhmatdyt and the mass killings in Bucha

- the message states.

It has been documented how the accomplices of the aggressor spread hostile narratives in conversations among local residents, as well as spoke in support of the occupiers.

It was also established that on behalf of the hostile cell, the perpetrators prepared letters to Putin, praising the head of the Kremlin and calling for the restoration of the former USSR.

To hold meetings, the defendants secretly used the former office premises of the banned Communist Party.

During searches at the locations and in the homes of the defendants in Cherkasy and Kyiv, prohibited symbols were found, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of crimes.

Currently, the SBU investigators have informed all 4 perpetrators of suspicion under parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed by an organized group).

The perpetrators face up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Supplement

In the spring of 2023, the Security Service conducted a large-scale special operation, as a result of which it uncovered underground cells of the "Bolshevik Communist Party" in seven more regions of Ukraine.

Distributed communist symbols and justified Russian aggression: 65-year-old man detained in Kharkiv region20.01.25, 16:35 • 29650 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
