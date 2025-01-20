A 65-year-old man was detained in the Kharkiv region who was distributing communist symbols and justifying Russia's armed aggression. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN writes.

The 65-year-old man, using his page, which is open for viewing by an unlimited number of users, posted publications in which he actively disseminated information about supporting communist ideology. He posted images of the USSR flag and portraits of Lenin and Stalin - law enforcement officials said.

In addition, it is noted that the man was already justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in pro-Russian chats during the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 436-1, Part 3 of Article 436-2 (production, distribution of communist symbols; justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code - the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed. Investigators sent an indictment against the man to the court.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the SBU exposed a manwho publicly spread fakes about Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front and called Russia's full-scale aggression an "escalation of the conflict.