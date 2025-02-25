Less than half of US civil servants have complied with Musk's request to report on their work

More than a million federal employees responded to Elon Musk's directive to send five points to justify their position and productivity. The deadline for the response was February 24 at midnight. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

I can announce that we have received over a million employees who have chosen to participate in this very simple task, again by sending five points to their direct supervisor or manager - White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters.

The publication notes that Musk's demand has caused confusion in Washington, as many agencies, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, have ordered their employees to ignore the directive.

The figure of one million means that less than half of the approximately 2.4 million civilian federal employees responded to the email. Musk threatened that employees who did not respond to the message would be considered to have resigned, but the White House leadership said that all personnel decisions remain with the departments. Levitt clarified that each department will make hiring and firing decisions.

Recall

Earlier, the Agency that oversees federal employees in the United States statedthat it was safe to disregard the letter.

In an internal email from the Department of Justice, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) informed federal agencies that employees cannot be fired for ignoring Musk's request and are not required to respond. At the same time, OPM warned employees against disclosing confidential information in case of a voluntary response.