Leshchenko: US politicians put pressure on Zelensky to mobilize from the age of 18
Kyiv • UNN
American politicians call on Ukraine to mobilize from the age of 18, as it was during the Vietnam War. Zelenskiy refuses and continues to ask for weapons without changing the draft age.
American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to explain why Ukraine is not mobilizing those aged 18 to 25. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, UNN reports.
If this information has surfaced, I can confirm it: American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on President Zelensky on the issue of why there is no mobilization of those aged 18 to 25 in Ukraine
According to him, the partners justify this by saying that during the US war in Vietnam, they were taken there from the age of 19.
The argument of our partners is that when the US was at war in Vietnam, people were drafted there from the age of 19. That's why the Americans are hinting that Western weapons alone are not enough, and that mobilization from the age of 18 is necessary. President Zelenskyy did not give in and continues to convince politicians from both parties to provide weapons without changing the draft age
Addendum
In June of this year, Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reported on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project) that he had asked the government to regulate Resolution No. 560, which allows for the forced mobilization of men under the age of 25.
In July, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that in Ukraine there are numerous cases of mobilization of people under the age of 25, which is a violation of the law.
The Rada banned mobilization under the age of 25 only in October of this year.