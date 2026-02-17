$43.170.07
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 10095 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 13309 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 14387 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 17062 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23627 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33309 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44415 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52482 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38893 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Legislative amendments prepared in the Verkhovna Rada to protect the electoral rights of military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The working group has prepared amendments for the implementation of electoral rights for military personnel and security forces. The draft law takes into account voter identification and expands terminology.

Legislative amendments prepared in the Verkhovna Rada to protect the electoral rights of military personnel

The working group on preparing legislative proposals for holding elections during a special or post-war period has completed its work on comprehensive changes that should ensure the realization of electoral rights of military personnel and representatives of security and defense forces. This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynskyi during a meeting of the relevant working group, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, almost 60 people took part in the work of the subgroup on the electoral rights of military personnel, seven official meetings were held, and hundreds of consultations took place between them. As a result, 13 comprehensive amendments to the Central Election Commission's draft law, which was taken as a basis, were finalized.

Lozynskyi emphasized that the key task was to eliminate gaps and inaccuracies in the basic text of the draft law, without going beyond the framework proposed by the CEC. According to him, the work was carried out in close cooperation with the Central Election Commission and the legal department of the parliament.

The working group paid special attention to terminology. As the deputy noted, the initial wording "military personnel" did not cover all representatives of the security and defense forces. Therefore, a broader definition was agreed upon in the text of the draft law, which includes persons undergoing military service, military personnel, rank-and-file and commanding officers, as well as police officers. This, according to Lozynskyi, avoids discrimination against any of the categories.

Another important block of changes was the issue of voter identification. The deputy explained that even in the post-war period, military personnel may serve on the border, in security zones, or at strongholds and arrive at polling stations without a passport. Therefore, the working group clarified the list of documents confirming identity so that military personnel could exercise their right to vote without formal obstacles.

According to Lozynskyi, these changes are of practical importance for a large number of citizens and are an important step towards holding fair elections after the end of the war or during a special period.

Our task is to ensure that no serviceman or representative of the security and defense forces is discriminated against in the exercise of their electoral rights.

- Roman Lozynskyi stated.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada working group is preparing a basic document on the organization of the electoral process in wartime conditions. First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko stated that it will be ready in the coming weeks.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada