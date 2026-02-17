Legislative amendments prepared in the Verkhovna Rada to protect the electoral rights of military personnel

The working group on preparing legislative proposals for holding elections during a special or post-war period has completed its work on comprehensive changes that should ensure the realization of electoral rights of military personnel and representatives of security and defense forces. This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynskyi during a meeting of the relevant working group, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, almost 60 people took part in the work of the subgroup on the electoral rights of military personnel, seven official meetings were held, and hundreds of consultations took place between them. As a result, 13 comprehensive amendments to the Central Election Commission's draft law, which was taken as a basis, were finalized.

Lozynskyi emphasized that the key task was to eliminate gaps and inaccuracies in the basic text of the draft law, without going beyond the framework proposed by the CEC. According to him, the work was carried out in close cooperation with the Central Election Commission and the legal department of the parliament.

The working group paid special attention to terminology. As the deputy noted, the initial wording "military personnel" did not cover all representatives of the security and defense forces. Therefore, a broader definition was agreed upon in the text of the draft law, which includes persons undergoing military service, military personnel, rank-and-file and commanding officers, as well as police officers. This, according to Lozynskyi, avoids discrimination against any of the categories.

Another important block of changes was the issue of voter identification. The deputy explained that even in the post-war period, military personnel may serve on the border, in security zones, or at strongholds and arrive at polling stations without a passport. Therefore, the working group clarified the list of documents confirming identity so that military personnel could exercise their right to vote without formal obstacles.

According to Lozynskyi, these changes are of practical importance for a large number of citizens and are an important step towards holding fair elections after the end of the war or during a special period.

Our task is to ensure that no serviceman or representative of the security and defense forces is discriminated against in the exercise of their electoral rights. - Roman Lozynskyi stated.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada working group is preparing a basic document on the organization of the electoral process in wartime conditions. First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko stated that it will be ready in the coming weeks.