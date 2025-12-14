Legendary John Cena ended his 23-year wrestling career in the ring, but will remain with WWE as an ambassador

American wrestler John Cena had his final match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arena in Washington on the night of December 14, ending his 23-year career in the ring during the main event of XLII. This was reported by ITRwrestling, writes UNN.

Details

The 48-year-old athlete lost the fight to Austrian Walter Hahn (Gunther). After the match, Cena said goodbye to the public, leaving his shoes and wristbands in the ring.

It's been a pleasure serving you all these years. Thank you – the now former wrestler addressed the fans.

This match between Cena and Gunther, where the "Ring General" forced the legend to submit, has been a topic of discussion in the wrestling community and will likely play a significant role in Gunther's future.

Although the 17-time WWE world champion has ended his active career in the ring, he is not leaving the company. WWE head Triple H confirmed that John Cena will continue to work in a new important role.

On SNME Post Show, Triple H revealed: "I believe he (John Cena – ed.) will continue to work as an ambassador and beyond, obviously he has a passion for helping others."

Given Cena's brilliant career and connection to WWE, his transition to an ambassadorial role is entirely appropriate for representing the company.

