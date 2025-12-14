Legendary John Cena ended his 23-year wrestling career in the ring, but will remain with WWE as an ambassador

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 20300 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 39885 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 65171 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 46181 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 42783 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 35083 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20585 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19368 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16905 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damagedDecember 14, 08:49 AM • 5314 views
Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrivalDecember 14, 09:52 AM • 4340 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 10880 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 4852 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 6746 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 44285 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 52877 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 48614 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 58271 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 82652 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 23536 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 25806 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 30581 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 65005 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 45135 views
Legendary John Cena ended his 23-year wrestling career in the ring, but will remain with WWE as an ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Wrestler John Cena had his final match in Washington, ending a 23-year career in the ring. The 48-year-old athlete lost the fight to Austrian Walter Hahn, but will continue to work for WWE as an ambassador.

Legendary John Cena ended his 23-year wrestling career in the ring, but will remain with WWE as an ambassador

American wrestler John Cena had his final match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arena in Washington on the night of December 14, ending his 23-year career in the ring during the main event of XLII. This was reported by ITRwrestling, writes UNN.

Details

The 48-year-old athlete lost the fight to Austrian Walter Hahn (Gunther). After the match, Cena said goodbye to the public, leaving his shoes and wristbands in the ring.

It's been a pleasure serving you all these years. Thank you 

– the now former wrestler addressed the fans.

This match between Cena and Gunther, where the "Ring General" forced the legend to submit, has been a topic of discussion in the wrestling community and will likely play a significant role in Gunther's future.

Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance13.12.25, 13:42 • 23532 views

Although the 17-time WWE world champion has ended his active career in the ring, he is not leaving the company. WWE head Triple H confirmed that John Cena will continue to work in a new important role.

On SNME Post Show, Triple H revealed: "I believe he (John Cena – ed.) will continue to work as an ambassador and beyond, obviously he has a passion for helping others."

Given Cena's brilliant career and connection to WWE, his transition to an ambassadorial role is entirely appropriate for representing the company.

Messi wins 47th career trophy, while Spanish national team legends Busquets and Alba retire: Inter Miami becomes MLS champion07.12.25, 15:15 • 5193 views

Stepan Haftko

