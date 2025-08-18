Legendary hockey player called Trump a traitor for meeting with Putin

Legendary Czech hockey player, goalkeeper, two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek criticized US President Donald Trump for meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and called the American leader a "traitor." He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

He is a traitor working with the greatest criminal in the world today, Putin. Yes, that is the American president - Hasek wrote.

The hockey player took a screenshot of Trump's page on the Truth Social network, where a repost of a post appeared stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, otherwise "the war will not stop, and Ukraine will lose even more territories."

Hasek also called it a disgrace that US soldiers rolled out the red carpet during the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

I will never forget in my life that on August 15, 2025, American soldiers rolled out the red carpet for the greatest criminal of the 21st century. And on that carpet, the US President applauded the criminal with a smile, shook his hand, and walked along the carpet with him. – he wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to statements about the need to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war. He stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he does not need advice on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, which he calls "Joe Biden's war."