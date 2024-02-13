Leaders of the Weimar Triangle declare support for Ukraine in the fight against russia

In a joint statement, the leaders of the Weimar Triangle expressed their "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in resisting russian aggression.

Details

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland in a joint statement of the "Weimar Triangle" announced their "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine.

Faced with an unprecedented deterioration of the security environment in Europe due to russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, we reaffirm our unwavering determination to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and in repelling russian aggression. European security interests are at stake in this war. We will do everything possible to ensure that russia's illegal aggression is defeated and will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. russia cannot count on European fatigue, but must expect full accountability for all illegal actions and crimes committed in Ukraine. All russian perpetrators must be brought to justice - the statement reads.

The three ministers also noted that Ukraine's future should be in the EU and NATO.

We will continue to work together to help Ukraine move forward on its path to EU membership. We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine's progress towards interoperability and additional security sector reforms. Ukraine's future is in NATO - the statement reads.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Poland plan to hold an expanded Weimar + Ukraine meeting in the near future.