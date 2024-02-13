Leaders of the Weimar Triangle declare support for Ukraine in the fight against russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70168 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117750 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122642 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164619 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267472 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237592 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100382 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64201 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36060 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32699 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237592 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234534 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100780 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117273 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117918 views
Leaders of the Weimar Triangle declare support for Ukraine in the fight against russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116246 views

In a joint statement, the leaders of the Weimar Triangle expressed their determination to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and in countering russian aggression.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the Weimar Triangle expressed their "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in resisting russian aggression.

Transmits to UNN, quoting a statement from the main page of the French diplomacy.

Details

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland  in a joint statement of the "Weimar Triangle" announced their "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine. 

Faced with an unprecedented deterioration of the security environment in Europe due to russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, we reaffirm our unwavering determination to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and in repelling russian aggression. European security interests are at stake in this war. We will do everything possible to ensure that russia's illegal aggression is defeated and will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. russia cannot count on European fatigue, but must expect full accountability for all illegal actions and crimes committed in Ukraine. All russian perpetrators must be brought to justice

- the statement reads.

The three ministers also noted that Ukraine's future should be in the EU and NATO.

We will continue to work together to help Ukraine move forward on its path to EU membership. We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine's progress towards interoperability and additional security sector reforms. Ukraine's future is in NATO

- the statement reads.

Add

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Poland plan to hold an expanded Weimar + Ukraine meeting in the near future.

12.05.23, 06:56 • 1007717 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising