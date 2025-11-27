$42.300.10
08:20 AM
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10113 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 8720 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 31061 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 32116 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 65060 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 33040 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31243 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21582 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13295 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 7768 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 18980 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19143 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 12286 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 19239 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 298 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10113 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 31673 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 65060 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36176 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 3938 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 39806 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 73909 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90105 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 89823 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effort

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Learn how to keep your home tidy with minimal effort, thanks to effective micro-habits and thoughtful organization of space. These tips will help you avoid general cleanings, making everyday life easier.

"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effort
Photo: pixabay

Many people admit that they struggle to find a balance between the desire to live in a clean environment and natural laziness. UNN will tell you how to keep your home tidy with minimal effort.

Cleaning as you go and thoughtful space organization

One of the simplest ideas is to wipe down the bathroom immediately after you've showered. This is effective because the surfaces are covered in hot steam, making dirt easier to wash away. Just use a towel that you were planning to throw in the wash anyway.

Another tip concerns the wardrobe: it's worth keeping a bag inside for items you no longer wear. As soon as you realize that a piece of clothing or an accessory is no longer needed, immediately put it in this bag. And when it's full, you can painlessly give it away to someone who needs it more.

It's also useful to keep cleaning supplies in different parts of the house. This saves time. Because you don't have to run to the other end of the house every time to get a spray or a sponge.

Another effective mechanism is to set a timer for 25 minutes and do everything you can within that time. Often, during these minutes, almost all the necessary cleaning can be done. Short intervals turn out to be much more effective than they seem.

What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter26.11.25, 15:53 • 35550 views

Micro-habits in everyday life that maintain cleanliness daily

One of the most popular tips has become the rule of not leaving a room empty-handed. That is, when moving from one room to another, take a plate or an empty package with you to put it in its place along the way. Some call this the "closer than it was" principle. Even if the item didn't end up where it should be, it's still one step closer to the right place.

There are also less obvious life hacks, for example: if water spills on your floor, you can immediately wipe a small area of the floor with it – this is an improvised way of cleaning that works in seconds.

How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips18.11.25, 09:00 • 25665 views

Smart habits during routine

Another method: use empty time, for example, while you are waiting for your coffee to brew, you can unload dishes from the dishwasher or dryer. And if you change this to wiping the stove or countertop, you can imperceptibly do your morning cleaning without spending extra time. It is also advised to do a small audit before going to throw out the trash: quickly check the pantry and refrigerator for spoiled or expired products, and also clean the cat litter box, if there is one. Thus, everything that needs to go into the trash immediately ends up in the bag and is taken out in one trip.

These "lazy" tips work precisely because they turn cleaning into small actions distributed throughout the day. They do not require additional motivation but help avoid large general cleanings that take a lot of effort. This approach will allow you to maintain order in your home naturally and without overload, and also make everyday life much easier.

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making23.04.25, 09:48 • 130536 views

Alla Kiosak

Animals
Technology