Law enforcement officers neutralized 7 drug groups operating in different regions of Ukraine during the day

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained 25 organizers of drug trafficking, who sold wholesale batches of heavy psychotropic drugs in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, reports UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police conducted a series of special operations, as a result of which 25 organizers of drug trafficking were detained in various regions of Ukraine. Thus, within a day, law enforcement officers neutralized 7 groups that sold wholesale batches of heavy psychotropic drugs. First of all, the perpetrators "dealt" with the so-called "salts" (alpha-PVP), which are addictive after the first use, and their effect is 5 times more dangerous than other types of synthetic psychostimulants - the message says.

In particular, in the Zhytomyr region, a drug laboratory that produced psychotropic drugs on an industrial scale was liquidated. The dealers set up an underground "workshop" on the territory of a private household in the city of Zvyagel.

"The perpetrators sold the finished "goods" using a specially created Telegram channel, and the "order" was delivered by mail. Law enforcement officers detained 4 organizers of drug trafficking "red-handed" when they sent a new batch of psychotropic drugs worth UAH 4.5 million to clients," the SBU noted.

Organizers of an interregional drug group were detained in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.

To find clients, the dealers used thematic Internet platforms and channels in messengers. And after receiving orders, they left "products" for customers in the so-called " закладках" - added the SBU.

Two drug laboratories that produced up to 4 kg of psychotropic drugs per month for sale were liquidated in Cherkasy. As a result of complex measures, three organizers of drug trafficking were detained.

Another underground workshop for the production of mephedrone was exposed in Kharkiv. During the investigation, three defendants who sold finished "products" in the region were detained. During the search, they seized almost half a ton of precursors, 7 kg of psychotropic drugs and laboratory equipment for the production of prohibited substances.

In Lviv, 6 offenders who smuggled Russian drugs containing psychotropic drugs into Ukraine were exposed. To advertise and sell illegal "imports", the dealers created an Internet site and a call center.

In Sumy region, three organizers of local drug production facilities that produced at least 20 kg of psychotropic substances per month were detained.

In Khmelnytskyi region, another drug trafficking channel organized by five members of a local criminal group was liquidated.

In all cases, the detainees were notified of suspicion:

Parts 2, 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);

Part 2 of Art. 317 (organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);

Part 2 of Art. 311 (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors);

Part 2 of Art. 320 (violation of established rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors). The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

