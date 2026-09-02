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Lavrov's office threatened Germany with a “worthy response” for closing the “Russian House” and the Russian consulate general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Zakharova said that Moscow would respond to Germany’s closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and the “Russian House” in Berlin. The decision was made following a drone attack on Leipzig Airport.

Lavrov's office threatened Germany with a “worthy response” for closing the “Russian House” and the Russian consulate general

Moscow will respond to all anti-Russian decisions. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on Germany's decision to close the "Russian House" and the Russian Federation's Consulate General, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to her, the "Russian House" and the Russian Federation's Consulate General in Bonn "have long been a source of concern for Germany's ruling establishment."

Now they have come up with an excuse. Well, they will receive a worthy response. ... As always, no even remotely convincing or serious evidence has been provided. It simply does not exist and cannot exist

- Zakharova said.

She added that Berlin itself was completely stained both by fomenting the Ukrainian conflict and by participating in terrorist attacks against civilians".

Context

Germany directly accused the Russian Federation of organizing the drone attack on Leipzig Airport on the night of August 5. Berlin will tighten border controls for Russian citizens entering the country.

Later, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced a diplomatic response to the hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport - Berlin will close the Russian Consulate in Bonn and the "Russian House" in Berlin.

Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media25.08.26, 11:33 • 23675 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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