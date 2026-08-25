Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 10944 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
07:38 AM • 11221 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 8514 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
07:16 AM • 11348 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
06:01 AM • 15498 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo
05:13 AM • 11691 views
Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack
04:19 AM • 12564 views
Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed
03:15 AM • 10204 views
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson
August 25, 12:16 AM • 10556 views
Poland and three NATO countries ordered Ukraine-tested Piorun systems worth €1.86 billion
August 24, 10:16 PM • 6952 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
A drone that flew in from Moldova after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine was found in RomaniaAugust 24, 11:37 PM • 11478 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 35855 views
New Black Hawks for Ukraine could cost more than $100 million per helicopterAugust 25, 12:38 AM • 11128 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 32636 views
Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequencesPhoto04:32 AM • 7570 views
Publications
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 10949 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 8526 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 79945 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine: the history of the blue-and-yellow bannerAugust 23, 06:36 AM • 126740 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - mediaAugust 22, 12:29 PM • 128466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Great Britain
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 32949 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 36170 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 79599 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 87942 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 82715 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating
Shahed-136

Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Investigators found another drone and approximately 50 grams of RDX near Leipzig Airport.

Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

In Germany, another drone and explosives were found near Leipzig Airport, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports, writes UNN.

Details

"It appears that more drones than previously known were planned for use in the failed attack on a Ukrainian aircraft. According to information obtained by SZ, NDR and WDR, investigators have discovered another drone and explosives," the publication says.

According to the newspaper, "just three weeks ago, a drone loaded with explosives was found at Leipzig Airport. The unmanned aerial vehicle was apparently supposed to land on the kerosene-fueled wings of a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used to transport weapons to Ukraine. The airport narrowly escaped a disaster, as the bomb's detonator apparently malfunctioned."

"Since then, employees of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), acting on the instructions of Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel, have been investigating the case. Their task is to determine precisely how the attack was planned and who was responsible for it. Investigators believe that Russia is most likely behind it," the newspaper notes.

According to information from Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR, "investigators currently assume that the perpetrators probably used several drones to attack the airport. The first drone was found on the airport grounds, while the second drone apparently collided with a DHL aircraft. According to the investigation's findings, the third drone was found several days later, early in the evening of August 14, in a field in Kabelsketal, an area directly adjacent to the western part of Leipzig Airport."

"Forensic experts from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) found traces of a substance at the scene that, according to initial estimates, may have been approximately 50 grams of the explosive substance RDX. The explosive mixture apparently did not detonate. BKA experts are now trying to determine why. They also want to establish what role this drone was supposed to play in the failed attack on Leipzig Airport," the publication states.

According to the newspaper, "damage was found on the aircraft's tail stabilizer that may have been caused by a collision with a drone. Investigators ruled out a collision with a bird. The drone, or even its parts, has not yet been found. It may have been 'swallowed' by one of the engines after the collision and shredded."

"In addition to DNA traces that BKA employees found, among other places, on the drone at the airport, they are also investigating another lead. In Kursdorf, north of Leipzig Airport, investigators found a technical device that may have been used to control drones," the publication says.

It is reported that "they found an antenna attached to a tree with adhesive tape, along with other electronic equipment. Just a few meters away was a burned area with charred metal parts. Investigators believe that something detonated there. Indeed, witnesses heard a loud explosion at around 7:20 p.m. on the day of the attack. What exactly exploded, and whether it was an accident or the deliberate destruction of potential evidence, is still under investigation."

"It is equally unclear: on August 11, according to information obtained by SZ, NDR and WDR, police reportedly discovered other drone components while searching the area around the airport. These included an engine and a rotor. Could a fourth unmanned aerial vehicle have been used in the attack? What were they intended for? And how many of them were equipped with explosives? Investigators are now trying to unravel all these mysteries," the publication states.

A drone carrying explosives crashed into the wing of a Ukrainian aircraft in Leipzig — Zeit10.08.26, 12:51 • 22744 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Explosions
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Search
An-32P
Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany)
Germany
Ukraine