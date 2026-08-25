Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media

Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

In Germany, another drone and explosives were found near Leipzig Airport, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports, writes UNN.

Details

"It appears that more drones than previously known were planned for use in the failed attack on a Ukrainian aircraft. According to information obtained by SZ, NDR and WDR, investigators have discovered another drone and explosives," the publication says.

According to the newspaper, "just three weeks ago, a drone loaded with explosives was found at Leipzig Airport. The unmanned aerial vehicle was apparently supposed to land on the kerosene-fueled wings of a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used to transport weapons to Ukraine. The airport narrowly escaped a disaster, as the bomb's detonator apparently malfunctioned."

"Since then, employees of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), acting on the instructions of Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel, have been investigating the case. Their task is to determine precisely how the attack was planned and who was responsible for it. Investigators believe that Russia is most likely behind it," the newspaper notes.

According to information from Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR, "investigators currently assume that the perpetrators probably used several drones to attack the airport. The first drone was found on the airport grounds, while the second drone apparently collided with a DHL aircraft. According to the investigation's findings, the third drone was found several days later, early in the evening of August 14, in a field in Kabelsketal, an area directly adjacent to the western part of Leipzig Airport."

"Forensic experts from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) found traces of a substance at the scene that, according to initial estimates, may have been approximately 50 grams of the explosive substance RDX. The explosive mixture apparently did not detonate. BKA experts are now trying to determine why. They also want to establish what role this drone was supposed to play in the failed attack on Leipzig Airport," the publication states.

According to the newspaper, "damage was found on the aircraft's tail stabilizer that may have been caused by a collision with a drone. Investigators ruled out a collision with a bird. The drone, or even its parts, has not yet been found. It may have been 'swallowed' by one of the engines after the collision and shredded."

"In addition to DNA traces that BKA employees found, among other places, on the drone at the airport, they are also investigating another lead. In Kursdorf, north of Leipzig Airport, investigators found a technical device that may have been used to control drones," the publication says.

It is reported that "they found an antenna attached to a tree with adhesive tape, along with other electronic equipment. Just a few meters away was a burned area with charred metal parts. Investigators believe that something detonated there. Indeed, witnesses heard a loud explosion at around 7:20 p.m. on the day of the attack. What exactly exploded, and whether it was an accident or the deliberate destruction of potential evidence, is still under investigation."

"It is equally unclear: on August 11, according to information obtained by SZ, NDR and WDR, police reportedly discovered other drone components while searching the area around the airport. These included an engine and a rotor. Could a fourth unmanned aerial vehicle have been used in the attack? What were they intended for? And how many of them were equipped with explosives? Investigators are now trying to unravel all these mysteries," the publication states.

A drone carrying explosives crashed into the wing of a Ukrainian aircraft in Leipzig — Zeit