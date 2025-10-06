Launching transport during air raids and beyond: KMA Head Tkachenko spoke about what has been done in Kyiv since the Russian invasion

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, spoke about what has been done in the capital of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official's Telegram.

Details

According to Tkachenko, Kyiv launched traffic during air raids and cleared the city of abandoned and destroyed cars.

And now we have come to mobile shelters. And now we have come to electronic passes during curfew. And now we have come to systemic solutions on security issues. Problems that have been known for a long time, and which we have begun to solve. And we will solve them - the official stated.

He added that he initiated the next meeting of the Defense Council this week and stated that these meetings will now be held more frequently.

There are quite a few critically important issues ahead. Such as metro traffic between the right and left banks during an air raid, the use of community funds for defense and air defense, vacations for officials at public expense, etc. - Tkachenko wrote.

