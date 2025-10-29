Launches within minutes, or even seconds: Putin reveals details of the nuclear propulsion system of the Burevestnik missile
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin stated that the nuclear propulsion system of the Burevestnik missile is 1000 times smaller than a submarine reactor while having comparable power. The missile's nuclear reactor launches in a matter of minutes or seconds.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a statement regarding the nuclear power plant of the Burevestnik cruise missile. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.
Details
According to the dictator, this nuclear plant is 1000 times smaller with comparable power to the nuclear reactor of a nuclear submarine.
He added that the nuclear reactor installed in the missile starts up within minutes, or even seconds.
Addition
"Burevestnik" is a promising Russian cruise missile with a nuclear power plant. The first test launches were recorded in 2016: since then and until February 26, 2018, up to 12 test launches were carried out.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Vladimir Putin announced the "successful" testing of the Poseidon underwater nuclear apparatus. According to him, it significantly exceeds the Sarmat strategic missile system in terms of power.