What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Latvia to hand over 14 cars confiscated from drunk Latvians to Ukraine

Latvia to hand over 14 cars confiscated from drunk Latvians to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26162 views

Latvia donates 14 cars confiscated from drunk drivers worth 68 thousand euros to Ukraine. This is part of efforts to support Ukrainian society in the face of the ongoing military operations.

The Latvian government has decided to donate 14 more cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the LETA agency.

Details

Nine vehicles worth 68 thousand euros are intended for army units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a municipal medical enterprise in Izium district of Kharkiv region, Arbuzyn village council of Mykolaiv region, a military unit of the National Guard, Kamyanets-Podilskyi district council of Khmelnytskyi region and Kitaigorodskyi village council of Khmelnytskyi region.

Among the cars are "Volvo XC60" 2011 (preliminary market value of 8495 euros), Citroen C-Elysee 2016 (4500 euros), Subaru Legacy 2003 (3500 euros), Volkswagen Multivan 2005 (8300 euros), Nissan X-Trail 2009 (5100 euros), Volkswagen Touran 2007 (2570 euros) and Volvo XC90 2005 (3300 euros).

Also, Ukraine is to receive a BMW X5 2010 (11,750 euros), Volkswagen Caddy Life 2008 (2,550 euros), Seat Altea XL 2006 (1,200 euros), Skoda Fabia 2007 (1,450 euros), Ford Galaxy 2008 (2,950 euros), Volkswagen Passat 2007 (3,600 euros) and Chevrolet Captiva 2013 (8,800 euros).

According to the Law on Support of the Civilian Population of Ukraine, vehicles belonging to the State of Latvia may be transferred to the Ukrainian authorities free of charge in order to prevent the consequences of an emergency situation related to the hostilities in Ukraine and to support Ukrainian society.

The State Revenue Service is cooperating with the Agendum Association to transfer cars confiscated from drunk drivers in Latvia to Ukraine. The cars will be delivered from Latvia to Ukraine via the so-called "Twitter convoy".

The Agendum Association receives requests for assistance from various government agencies in Ukraine regarding the need for vehicles. The SRS provided the association with an up-to-date list of vehicles owned by the state. It is noted that the SRS offers cars in good technical condition for evaluation.

