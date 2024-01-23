Borrell called the war in Ukraine an existential threat and proposed to create a military aid fund

Ukraine remains a priority for the European Union. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell after the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing DW.

The war in Ukraine is an existential threat to Europe, and we are ready to help Ukraine. The goal is for Ukraine to win this war. This is our task - Borrell said.

Borrell presented a document to the EU countries with a proposal to create a military assistance fund for Ukraine. He expressed hope that the EU would allocate 5 billion euros for this purpose. This should include any assistance Kyiv needs, whether it is financial resources, military equipment, or training for soldiers.

He also said he would visit Kyiv in the first or second week of February.

Josep Borrell also said that the EU states had reached a political agreement on the use of profits from russian assets frozen in the EU.

I am confident that the work will be finalized in the near future. Discussions will continue at the ambassadorial level, but I see that the agreement is getting closer - He said.

The decision should be made before the next Foreign Affairs Council on February 19. This refers to the European Commission's proposal to record the excess profits from frozen russian assets and keep them until the EU is ready to transfer these funds to Kyiv, which will require the development of a separate mechanism.

