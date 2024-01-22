"Ukraine needs more and faster military support now": Borrell and EU Foreign Ministers held discussion with Kuleba

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council began its meeting today with a discussion on the EU's continued support for Ukraine, with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video conference, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell, adding that Ukraine now needs more and faster military support, UNN reports.

We begin today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting with Dmytro Kuleba, connected via VTC, to discuss the situation on the ground and the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine. Ukraine needs more and faster military support now to make 2024 the year Ukraine prevails - Borrell wrote in X.

Ukrainians have not to worry, European support continues and will continue - Borrell