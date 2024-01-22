"Ukraine needs more and faster military support now": Borrell and EU Foreign Ministers held discussion with Kuleba
Kyiv • UNN
The EU Council at the level of foreign ministers is considering the continuation of support for Ukraine, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba taking part in the meeting. Josep Borrell, the EU's head of diplomacy, emphasized that Ukraine now needs quicker and more military support.
We begin today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting with Dmytro Kuleba, connected via VTC, to discuss the situation on the ground and the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine. Ukraine needs more and faster military support now to make 2024 the year Ukraine prevails
