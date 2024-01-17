Ukraine and Latvia create a Coalition of drones - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine and Latvia are creating a Coalition of drones and electronic warfare, which will be joined by allied countries. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Latvia initiated the creation of the coalition. This proposal was announced back in December 2023 during a meeting between Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to the Latvian side, this initiative will help the Ukrainian military in the war, where the use of drones has become an important element of combat operations.

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the strategic value and effectiveness of using drones in combat. We must contribute to Ukraine's advantage on the battlefield and demonstrate long-term support for Ukraine. Therefore, we set ourselves high goals. - Andris Spruds, Minister of Defense of Latvia, delivered a speech.

In preparation for the meeting in Ramstein, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko presented Ukraine's need for unmanned systems, electronic warfare and technologies to protect critical infrastructure to representatives of 13 participating countries.

Technology, not people, should be fighting. The drone coalition will be another step towards realizing this idea. It will save many lives. Strengthening and developing the production of unmanned systems will transform the army and make the latest technologies a reality today. I would like to invite nations to develop software solutions that will create the future of this sector. ," Chernogorenko addressed the partners.

Chernogorenko noted that Ukrainian production is already showing results, with more than 70 samples of unmanned vehicles legalized and operating on the front line. And now Ukraine needs help to scale up the production of this type of weapon.

The defense ministry noted that the next steps within this coalition will be announced on January 23 during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

The government allocates UAH 792 million for the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers and drones

Recall

Late last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements on weapons production, including drones, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and global support against Russian aggression.