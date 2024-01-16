The government allocates UAH 792 million for the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers and drones

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 792 million from the state budget reserve fund for the purchase of ammunition, drones and thermal imagers for the Defense Forces. This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Another important decision on the agenda concerns the defense of the state, which is the number one priority for all of us. We are allocating UAH 792 million from the state budget reserve fund to strengthen our defense capabilities - Shmyhal said during the meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that these additional funds are distributed by military units to purchase ammunition, thermal imagers and drones.

"We are talking about additional funding for each brigade in proportion to the personal income tax paid in December. We are strengthening our army to effectively counter the enemy to liberate and defend our lands and win as soon as possible," added Shmyhal.

Addendum

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reportedthat out of 792 million UAH, 657 million UAH were allocated to the Ministry of Defense (including 10.7 million UAH for the Administration of the State Special Transport Service); 10 million 524 thousand UAH - to the GUR; 100 million 769 thousand UAH were allocated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (including 62.5 million UAH for the National Guard and 38 million 269 thousand UAH for the State Border Guard Service); and 23.8 million UAH were allocated to the Security Service of Ukraine.

