The government allocates UAH 792 million for the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers and drones

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104016 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113945 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144356 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172286 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285164 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36587 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40019 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50739 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70711 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37069 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104016 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262551 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70711 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123599 views
The government allocates UAH 792 million for the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers and drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27578 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 792 million from the country's budget reserve fund to purchase ammunition, drones and thermal imagers for the Defense Forces, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 792 million from the state budget reserve fund for the purchase of ammunition, drones and thermal imagers for the Defense Forces. This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Another important decision on the agenda concerns the defense of the state, which is the number one priority for all of us. We are allocating UAH 792 million from the state budget reserve fund to strengthen our defense capabilities

- Shmyhal said during the meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that these additional funds are distributed by military units to purchase ammunition, thermal imagers and drones.

"We are talking about additional funding for each brigade in proportion to the personal income tax paid in December. We are strengthening our army to effectively counter the enemy to liberate and defend our lands and win as soon as possible," added Shmyhal.

Addendum

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reportedthat out of 792 million UAH, 657 million UAH were allocated to the Ministry of Defense (including 10.7 million UAH for the Administration of the State Special Transport Service); 10 million 524 thousand UAH - to the GUR; 100 million 769 thousand UAH were allocated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (including 62.5 million UAH for the National Guard and 38 million 269 thousand UAH for the State Border Guard Service); and 23.8 million UAH were allocated to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Switzerland to provide 1.5 billion francs to Ukraine over the next three years15.01.24, 19:12 • 24874 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

