Latvia on shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure: "This is terror to freeze people to death"
Kyiv • UNN
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure an act of terror. Latvia will provide technical assistance to Ukraine and calls for stronger sanctions against Russia.
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže harshly condemned another wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, calling them a deliberate act of terror. On Saturday, February 7, she emphasized that the Kremlin is deliberately trying to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe in the middle of winter by attacking vital energy facilities. This is reported by UNN.
According to the diplomat, the latest Russian attacks targeted high-voltage power lines and key substations, which directly affected the stability of nuclear energy production.
Braže emphasized that such actions are part of the aggressor's strategy aimed at exhausting the civilian population.
This is terror against the people of Ukraine, to freeze them to death
New aid from Riga and strengthening of sanctions
Against the backdrop of the energy crisis, Latvia confirmed its intention to provide Ukraine with an additional package of technical assistance for the restoration of damaged networks. In addition to practical support, official Riga actively advocates for the introduction of new massive sanctions against the Russian Federation. Baiba Braže called on international partners to increase pressure on the aggressor to stop the systematic destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and bring those responsible to justice.
