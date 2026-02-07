Latvia on shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure: "This is terror to freeze people to death"

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže harshly condemned another wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, calling them a deliberate act of terror. On Saturday, February 7, she emphasized that the Kremlin is deliberately trying to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe in the middle of winter by attacking vital energy facilities. This is reported by UNN.

According to the diplomat, the latest Russian attacks targeted high-voltage power lines and key substations, which directly affected the stability of nuclear energy production.

Braže emphasized that such actions are part of the aggressor's strategy aimed at exhausting the civilian population.

This is terror against the people of Ukraine, to freeze them to death