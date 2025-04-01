Latvia has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine: details of the supply
Kyiv • UNN
The Latvian government has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will arrive by July. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones for 17 million euros.
The government of Latvia has handed over another 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of this country, Andris Spruds, announced this on social network X, UNN informs.
According to him, the new drones will arrive in Ukraine by July.
Two Latvian companies will supply a total of 12,000 drones worth €17 million to Ukraine in the first half of this year
He added that the initiative is being implemented within the framework of the international drone coalition.
The day before, it became known that the Swedish government announced the largest package of military support to Ukraine worth about $1.6 billion. The package will include the purchase of defense equipment and financial donations.
