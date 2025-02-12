U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that a lasting peace for Ukraine should be backed by security guarantees, not another Minsk 3.0 agreement. At the same time, the United States does not believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.

Ghegseth said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels

Details

A lasting peace for Ukraine must be backed by security guarantees to prevent the war from starting again. And it should not be Minsk 3.0. The United States does not believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement. Instead, any security guarantees should be backed by capable European and non-European forces and means. If peacekeeping contingents are deployed outside of NATO missions, they should not be covered by Article Five. There should also be a strong oversight mechanism by the international community - Hagseth said.

Recall

