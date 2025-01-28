Last year, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers - MP

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Last year, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers - MP

Last year, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

In 2024, about 70 second-level protective structures were built on Ukrenergo's powerful transformers. The structures effectively protect against drones and missiles, which helped to avoid power outages.

In 2024, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers. These structures of the second level of protection are working. This was stated by the chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, MP Serhiy Nagornyak, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The first reason why we have electricity today, why there are no blackouts, is that power engineers worked 24/7 throughout the summer and fall, restored some of the generation that was damaged in 2024. In addition, Ukrenergo employees, together with contractors who built protective structures, managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers in 2024

- said Nagornyak.

He noted that these second-level defense structures are working.

Even the missile attacks that took place in December and November showed that the second level of protection is effective and it makes sense to complete other defenses at other facilities. They protect not only against drones but also missiles,

- Nagornyak said.

However, Nagornyak emphasized that Ukrainians should not relax, because February and March are still ahead.

We know that these months can be quite cold. That's why you shouldn't relax now. We need to be prepared for any scenario,

- noted Nagornyak.

The power system remains intact, but the situation can change quickly - Shmyhal

In addition, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to complete the protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities as a matter of priority.

If we talk about the needs for the next few years, I believe that first of all we need to complete the protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities, which means the construction of the second and third stages of protective structures at high-capacity transformers. We also need to build and already have several innovative solutions at Ukrenergo's facilities - these are underground relay control buildings, and they have also proven to be effective protection,

- said Nagornyak.

He explained that these are distributed relay control buildings, where all the automation and personnel of the stations are actually hidden underground.

We need to build such relay control buildings at all Ukrenergo substations, and we have about 100 of them, and we need resources for this, not credit, but ideally, this money should be grants,

- Nagornyak said.

In addition, he believes that Ukraine needs to build additional power lines with the EU, increase the capacity of the transmission system so that Ukraine can both export and import electricity.

Addendum

In April 2024 , it was reportedthat almost all Ukrenergo substations have protection against "shaheds".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsTechnologies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising