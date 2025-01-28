Last year, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers - MP

In 2024, we managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers. These structures of the second level of protection are working. This was stated by the chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, MP Serhiy Nagornyak, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The first reason why we have electricity today, why there are no blackouts, is that power engineers worked 24/7 throughout the summer and fall, restored some of the generation that was damaged in 2024. In addition, Ukrenergo employees, together with contractors who built protective structures, managed to build about 70 protective structures on high-capacity transformers in 2024 - said Nagornyak.

He noted that these second-level defense structures are working.

Even the missile attacks that took place in December and November showed that the second level of protection is effective and it makes sense to complete other defenses at other facilities. They protect not only against drones but also missiles, - Nagornyak said.

However, Nagornyak emphasized that Ukrainians should not relax, because February and March are still ahead.

We know that these months can be quite cold. That's why you shouldn't relax now. We need to be prepared for any scenario, - noted Nagornyak.

In addition, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to complete the protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities as a matter of priority.

If we talk about the needs for the next few years, I believe that first of all we need to complete the protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities, which means the construction of the second and third stages of protective structures at high-capacity transformers. We also need to build and already have several innovative solutions at Ukrenergo's facilities - these are underground relay control buildings, and they have also proven to be effective protection, - said Nagornyak.

He explained that these are distributed relay control buildings, where all the automation and personnel of the stations are actually hidden underground.

We need to build such relay control buildings at all Ukrenergo substations, and we have about 100 of them, and we need resources for this, not credit, but ideally, this money should be grants, - Nagornyak said.

In addition, he believes that Ukraine needs to build additional power lines with the EU, increase the capacity of the transmission system so that Ukraine can both export and import electricity.

