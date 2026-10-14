Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure

Laser vision correction is surrounded by a number of myths; however, in reality, the possibility of performing a safe and effective procedure depends on several important factors. An ophthalmologist, medical director and scientific consultant at the German Eye Clinic, Professor Oksana Vitovska, told UNN journalist more about who laser vision correction is actually suitable for, whether it can be performed before pregnancy, and what examinations are necessary before the procedure.

Laser Vision Correction and Pregnancy

One of the most common myths is that women who have not yet given birth or are planning a pregnancy cannot undergo laser vision correction. According to the doctor, planning to have children in itself is not a contraindication to the procedure.

The fact that a woman has not yet given birth or is planning a pregnancy in the future is not a contraindication to laser vision correction. The operation does not affect reproductive function, does not prevent a future pregnancy, and in itself is not a reason to change the method of delivery - the doctor explains.

According to the ophthalmologist, this myth may have arisen from another recommendation—not to perform laser vision correction directly during pregnancy, because of the changes that occur in a woman’s body during this period.

During pregnancy, hormonal levels, water balance, and the condition of the tear film change. Refraction, curvature, thickness, and other characteristics of the cornea may temporarily change. This matters for refractive surgery, where highly accurate measurements are important. That is why the operation is postponed during pregnancy. A cautious approach is also used during lactation. It is advisable to wait until hormonal levels, refraction, and the condition of the ocular surface have stabilized. But this is a temporary restriction, not a ban on correction for women planning to have children - says Oksana Vitovska.

At the same time, according to the doctor, temporary changes in vision during pregnancy are possible; however, they may be related not to a previous operation but to natural changes in the body.

In most cases, pregnancy after successful laser vision correction does not “cancel” its result. During pregnancy, some women may experience temporary changes in refraction. This can happen regardless of whether laser vision correction was performed previously. After childbirth and the completion of hormonal changes, refraction often returns to its previous state. At the same time, laser vision correction does not stop natural processes in the eye. Therefore, it is important to undergo surgery when refraction is stable - the professor emphasizes.

That is why, before surgery, doctors consider not only the current prescription but also whether vision has remained stable over a certain period; if vision is still changing, they may suggest waiting before proceeding with the intervention.

Does Age Matter?

Another common question is whether there is an age after which laser vision correction is no longer performed. Oksana Vitovska explained that there is no universal upper age limit; however, age does affect the choice of treatment method.

The usual lower age limit is considered to be 18, but what matters more than the number in one’s passport is the stability of refraction. If myopia continues to progress in a young person, it is advisable to postpone the operation - Oksana Vitovska noted.

At the same time, another factor may emerge with age, to which doctors will pay attention.

After the age of 40–45, it is not so much the possibility of performing laser vision correction that changes as its strategy. At this age, presbyopia develops—the natural decline in accommodation. A laser can provide good distance vision, but it does not stop age-related changes in the lens and accommodative apparatus. For example, a person with mild myopia may be able to read up close without glasses. After full correction of myopia, they may see well at a distance but require reading glasses. This is not a complication of the operation, but a manifestation of presbyopia, which myopia had previously partially compensated for - the ophthalmologist added.

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Therefore, if there are already age-related changes in the lens or an incipient cataract, laser corneal correction may be technically possible, but it is not always strategically optimal.

In such cases, a doctor may suggest another refractive approach. Therefore, it is more appropriate to ask not “Am I too old to undergo laser surgery?” but “Which vision-correction method would be optimal for my eye at my age?” - explains Oksana Vitovska.

Thus, age alone does not determine whether the procedure can be performed. Instead, a comprehensive evaluation enables the doctor to determine which correction option is appropriate in a particular case.

What examinations are needed before laser vision correction

According to Oksana Vitovska, preoperative diagnostics largely determine the safety, predictability, and quality of the outcome, so determining visual acuity and the number of diopters alone is not enough.

The doctor must answer three main questions: Is the cornea healthy, can its shape be safely changed, and which correction method best corresponds to the specific characteristics of the eye - the professor noted.

And in order for the doctor to determine this accurately, the patient must undergo the following procedures:

"- Refraction and visual acuity. The current optical error and its stability are assessed; examinations are performed under cycloplegia.

- Corneal topography and tomography. The shape of the anterior and posterior surfaces, symmetry, and other parameters important for detecting keratoconus and other ectasias are examined.

- Pachymetry. The thickness of the cornea and its distribution are determined, and the future biomechanical reserve after the planned correction is also assessed.

- Ocular surface. The tear film, the presence of dry eye, and meibomian gland dysfunction are assessed. If necessary, these conditions are treated first.

- Anterior and posterior segments of the eye. The cornea, anterior chamber, lens, intraocular pressure, retina, and optic nerve are assessed.

- Additional examinations. Where indicated, OCT, a detailed examination of the retinal periphery, aberrometry, and other tests are performed," explained Oksana Vitovska.

In addition, the doctor says, a personalized approach plays a special role in modern refractive surgery. This means that when planning the procedure, not only standard vision parameters but also as many individual characteristics of the specific eye as possible are taken into account. Modern AI-based technologies assess all the parameters of the eye, rather than just the cornea; they make it possible to create a digital model of the patient’s eye, select the optimal correction plan, and predict its outcome.

Modern refractive surgery is increasingly moving from the simple principle of "removing diopters" toward personalized modeling of the optical system of a specific eye. That is why the quality of preoperative diagnostics is of fundamental importance. At our clinic, before surgery, the InnovEyes Sightmap platform conducts a comprehensive examination of the eye and creates its individual three-dimensional digital model — a kind of digital optical twin. Based on these data, a personalized laser-correction profile is automatically created - the professor emphasizes.

What else is important to know about laser vision correction

The doctor also draws attention to myths directly related to how the laser works.

Myth 1: "The laser burns the cornea".

"Modern laser systems model the shape of the cornea with high precision. This involves a controlled change in a microscopic volume of tissue, not "burning" the eye," the expert says.

Myth 2: "It will be impossible to operate on cataracts after laser vision correction"

"Cataract surgery can be performed. It is important to inform the ophthalmologist about the previous refractive surgery, as this is taken into account when calculating the intraocular lens," the professor noted

Myth 3: "A high prescription automatically means that laser correction is impossible"

"The degree of myopia is only one of the parameters. The shape and thickness of the cornea, the extent of the required correction, biomechanical risk, and other characteristics of the eye are important. For some patients, another technology may be more suitable," Oksana Vitovska emphasized.